Recovery Fair Focuses On How Addicts Can Get Their Lives Back
By John Hall
|
Mar 21, 2018 @ 2:58 AM

A Recovery Fair in Midland Township Tuesday focused on how to get addicts, especially those struggling with opioids, back into a normal life.

Kurt Faust is with Step Up Coach Incorporated in the Midland area and explained  around 200 people showed up to seek out information on job training and family restoration among other priorities.

Faust explained treatment is the key to getting an addict back into something resembling normalcy.

Faust added representatives from some 45 different agencies also turned out to share ideas and talk about their resources during the event held at the Messiah Church on South Poseyville Road.

