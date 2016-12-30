Recent Saginaw Homicide Victim Identified

Detectives have no suspects thus far as they continue to investigate the shooting death of 60 year old Harold Lamont Barnett in Saginaw early Thursday.

Authorities say Barnett was shot at least once in the abdomen near Casimir and Norman around 3:35 A-M December 29th.

Barnett then ran to a house at Six Geneva Court where he collapsed on the porch.

He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Barnett’s death marks the 11th homicide in Saginaw so far this year with 19 in all throughout Saginaw County for 2016.

Last year there were nine homicides county wide with eight in the city of Saginaw.