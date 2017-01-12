Reality Is A State Of Mind–Pat Political Point Podcast

Take a listen to last week’s “Pat Political Point Podcast” from the 1/8/17 edition of WSGW’s First Day. The transcript is below the podcast..

Ever since Donald Trump’s electoral college victory, what used to be abnormal has turned normal, and what used to be normal is now considered absurd.

One example is Trump’s victory.

For years, I was told how “family values” were vital when considering someone to lead this nation. I never exactly understood what constituted strong family values, but apparently a guy who’s on his third marriage is a strong example.

Now, I don’t claim to be an expert on the New Testament, but I did read through The Gospels. Perhaps I’m wrong, but Jesus sort of looked-down on divorce. If true, is Trump the poster-child for doing the exact opposite of what Jesus preached?

It doesn’t come a complete surprise, however, that it’s become commonplace that we pick-and-choose the parts of sacred texts that best fit our pre-conceived worldview.

I mean, Jesus stopped a public execution of a woman found guilty of sin. And as he told us in Matthew:

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.”

Despite many claiming to be Christians, they ignore Jesus’s teachings on the death penalty, and enthusiastically support it.

And we just elected a man who flaunts his wealth, mocks the disabled, and derides his non-supporters.

Is that very Jesus-like?

We’re through the looking-glass, people.

What used to be is not to be today.

Take Obamacare.

Republicans once championed the idea of making everyone responsible for their health care. They loathed free-loaders who refused to get heath insurance, leaving millions of others the responsibility to cover those people.

Then Democratic President Barack Obama disappointed his base by forsaking the hopes of single-payer health care, and adopting the long-held conservative play for health care.

Obama and the Democrats passed a health care plan with an individual mandate so everyone had skin in the game, Republicans suddenly ran-away from their plan.

Instead of finding ways to improve the law, which certainly had its problems (no cost controls on prescription drugs, for example) Republicans chose to fight for complete repeal.

Now, while Obamacare had issues, millions of Americans enjoyed specific provisions, like prohibiting greedy insurance companies from denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions, allowing children to remain on their parents’ insurance until 26, and free preventative care measures.

For the past six years, Republicans wanted full repeal. They now have their chance with Republican Trump entering the White House. But even Trump says he wants many of the provisions I just mentioned to remain. Yet they want to end the individual mandate.

For years, I’ve been told Republicans are the true fiscal conservatives. However, gutting the mechanism to pay for insurance is…not smart.

Oh, and House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans will also defund Planned Parenthood.

So, they want to repeal Obamacare, which provides millions of women with birth control and free preventative screening, and then negate federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides women without health insurance with those services.

That leaves us–you and I–having to pick-up the tab, especially for surprise pregnancies.

And that’s fiscally conservative…how again?

We’re through the looking glass.

I also seem to remember a time when Jullian Assange was the enemy, and that whenever you question our national security apparatus, you are the enemy. It was only 15 years ago when I used to get into arguments with callers who considered me a pinko-liberal for questioning the nation’s intelligence community’s evidence that Saddam Huissen had weapons of mass destruction.

Today, the Republican nominee, and many of his supporters, are constantly questioning the intelligence community, and joining hands with Wikileaks to fight back against claims that Russians tried to influence our presidential election.

Ford recently announced it was keeping a plant opened in Flat Rock instead of building a plant in Mexico. Donald Trump took credit for this announcement, even though Ford’s CEO says those plans had been put in place before Trump’s victory. Additionally, since small cars are in low demand, it made no sense to build a small car plant in Mexico.

However, the Flat Rock plant will make electric hybrid small trucks and SUV’s. That’s interesting, because thanks to energy loans from the Bush and Obama administrations, Ford developed a program to develop more energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly vehicles.

So, Republican Trump essentially lauded a government-back program for creating jobs without even knowing it.

And finally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats not to try and block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. It’s like McConnell believes half of America was asleep when he stole President Obama’s chance to fill an open Supreme Court.

It was great then, but anti-American now.

Republicans obstructed and blocked a Democratic administration. I denounced Republicans then for putting party above the nation.

I’m now calling on Democrats to use the exact same playbook against the incoming Republican administration. Trump and his fellow Republicans are acting like they won by three million votes, and can govern with a mandate.

It’s because of that, I’m calling on a full-court resistance against the new administration.

I suppose that means I’m now walking through the looking glass?