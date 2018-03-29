“Real Talk” Symposium Called A Big Success
By John Hall
|
Mar 29, 2018 @ 11:13 PM

Organizers say they’re pleased with the response to the 8th annual “Real Talk” Youth and Parents Symposium Thursday sponsored by the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers which took place at Saginaw High School.

Director Angela Williams who oversees the Health Center operations at Saginaw and Arthur Hill High Schools says the free event focused on helping teens reduce risks when it comes to things like drug use and sexual activity.

Williams added parents also had the chance to learn how to talk to their children about avoiding risky behaviors and how to recognize potential problems.

She estimated roughly 200 or so students from Saginaw and other school districts turned out along with about 25 parents and over 100 volunteers for games and lectures among other things.

