Reaching For The Sewer Rather Than The Stars–Pat Political Point From WSGW’s “First Day.”

August 27, 2017

Banning transgender Americans from joining the Armed Forces, pardoning a racist and law-breaking sheriff, and mounting a steadfast defense for anti-American heroes, President Trump refuses to push America to reach for the better of our angels. Here’s the Pat Political Point with Pat Johnston from WSGW’s First Day.

The moral of the story is that if you don’t want everybody appalled by your transphobia, wait an hour & distract em with your racism. https://t.co/4rpIb07KCC — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 26, 2017

President Trump gave perhaps one of the most incoherent and detestable speeches in presidential history last week in Phoenix.

In front of a few thousand fans, Trump used the occasion to mount a defense over his reaction to the terror attack in Charlottesville. No, Trump didn’t use the speech to bring America together. No, Trump didn’t use the speech to highlight the heroism of Heather Heyer–the anti-racist protester who was killed by a right-wing-racist-terrorist.

Trump used the speech to further divide America.

The President can’t bridge gaps in our country. He can only destroy bridges. Like the Geicko commercials say, “It’s what he does!”

Trump re-read parts of his much-criticized speech after the terror attack to his fans on Tuesday. While Trump blamed the media for misleading the country on his response, Trump purposefully omitted the three words that caused a groundswell of criticism:

When condemning the violence in Charlottesville, Trump blamed “many sides” for what led to the tragic death of Heather Heyer.

But when quoting himself last Tuesday in Phoenix, Trump didn’t repeat those words. He didn’t repeat “on many sides” because he knows those words are what caused the uproar.

Trump’s supporters have come to their Dear Leader’s defense for equating the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis, and right-wing terrorism with groups like Black Lives Matter or Antifa.

They don’t have an issue with Trump saying there were “some very fine people” on both sides.

Have our opinions of Nazi supporters and sympathizers changed? If so, I missed it.

Those who march in the name of Nazism isn’t a “fine” person. There’s no grey area when it comes to Nazis, or racists.

In fact, Trump–and his conservative accomplices–have complained more about Antifa than Nazis or Confederate sympathizers.

For the record, I’m no fan of Antifa’s methods. I’m not for destruction for destruction’s sake. Like John Lennon said, “But when you talk about destruction, don’t you know that you can count me out.”

However, I do support Antifa’s stance against fascism taking hold in America. Fascism leads to authoritarian leaders who abuse their positions to advance one group’s agenda at the expense of the rest of the country.

Besides, historically speaking, I think Nazis and the KKK have done far more damage to the country than Antifa.

And it makes sense that Trump would attack Antifa since they oppose his actions.

Fascism seeks to press an alternative history contrary to real history.

That’s why Trump talks about saving “our heritage” regarding Confederate statues and symbols.

Most of these anti-American art works were posted during the Jim Crow era, years after the Civil War. These statues glorified a past that runs counter to the American Dream. These statues were erected to remind all Americans who used to be in power, and who should still remain enslaved.

So, who’s heritage is being saved?

Which leads to President Trump’s pardoning of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Arpaio was found in contempt of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution when he racially profiled those suspected of being illegal immigrants.

He refused to follow a court order, and was thus found in contempt of court.

Arpaio wasted taxpayer money when he engaged in a racist investigation to prove President Obama was not a natural citizen. That’s funny because that’s exactly how Trump kicked-off his political career.

An American sheriff showed a blatant disregard for the rule of law. Naturally, Trump applauded Arpaio for showing disdain of the Constitution and pardoned him on Friday.

Disregarding the Constitution to run the county or country as you deem fit. Isn’t that fascism?

Trump also showed disdain for our military and transgender citizens on Friday. He ordered a ban on transgender Americans from serving in the military?

Why?

We know why.

Bigotry!

Thousands of transgender Americans serve in the Armed Forces, which is patriotic. They’re serving to protect all Americans. I respect that. It’s more than Donald Trump has ever done for this country.

But due to his bigotry, Trump is hampering the military by enforcing this sickening ban. The military needs volunteers. Trump just made that job much harder for military recruiters.

And as I’ve said before, it’s more dangerous to be stuck in bathrooms with Republican officials than with transgender citizens!

Disregarding laws or people you don’t like isn’t presidential.

It’s an abuse of power. It’s kind of fascist.

It’s why I miss presidents who challenged us to keep moving forward and to keep reaching for the stars.

It’s why I despise being told by our current White House occupant to reverse course, and reach for the sewer.

