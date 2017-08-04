In-Put Sought On State Proposal Allowing Hunting In Tobico Marsh

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says he’s worried about the safety of nature lovers visiting Tobico Marsh if a state proposal to allow hunting is adopted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

An upcoming Town Hall meeting at the Bay City State Recreation Area Visitor Center in Bangor Township is scheduled for Monday between Six

and 7:30 P-M to allow the public to provide in-put which will be relayed to the D-N-R.

Both Barcia and the Bay County Board of Commissioners have publicly expressed their opposition to the proposal.