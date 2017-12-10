Purple leaves on wheat explained

By Dennis Pennington, MSU wheat specialist

Cold wet conditions have caused poor wheat growth and development. Scout your fields now to evaluate wheat stands.

Wheat fields across much of the Lower Peninsula in Michigan are showing signs of purpling, yellowing and tip burn. It has become a widespread problem this fall.

Temporary phosphorus deficiency can cause purpling of plant leaves. This can happen late in the fall or early in the spring when soils are cool and wet. When the soil is cold and wet, phosphorus uptake slows.

Phosphorus is needed in the plant to transport sugars into the phloem from “sources” to “sinks” where the sugars are needed.



Figure 1. Cross section of wheat leaf showing accumulation of purple pigments in the epidermis. This can happen when the soil is cold and normal phosphorous uptake by the plant is reduced. Image adapted from Y. Villaincourt, University of Massachusetts, Boston.

Even in the colder temperatures, chloroplasts inside the leaves continue to absorb sunlight and produce sugars. Anthocyanin pigments are created from cyanidin glucosides (plant sugars), which accumulate in the upper epidermis of the leaf due to slowed transport in the phloem. Sugars in the phloem move via mass flow, which is impacted by plant stresses such as cold temperatures.



Figure 2. Some fields appear to have a golden or bright tan appearance when viewed from the road. It actually looks like the plants are dying, so you need to stop, walk out in the field and dig some plants.



Figure 3. Upon closer inspection you will find the purpling of the leaves, along with some leaf burn caused by high winds. There is green tissue and the crowns are not damaged.

Some farmers have suspected that the crop was dying or dead. This is NOT the case.

In the month of October much of Michigan received record rainfall with wet conditions that persisted into November.

When scouting fields, evaluate and dig plants in green areas and damaged areas. Plants in green areas seem to be associated with better drained soils and have much more established root systems. Damaged areas have little or no crown root development while green plants have crown roots 1 to 2 inches long.

After sampling about a dozen fields, I have not been able to identify any root diseases. The prolonged wet conditions could be the cause for poor root development.

Yield losses from leaf purpling and wind burn have not been documented. It is expected that as the soil drains and warms up, sugar transport will resume as normal and the purple color will disappear.

However, if you suspect that soil test levels are low for phosphorus, it is recommended that you pull soil samples and determine for sure if you need to add phosphorus fertilizer. If purpling persists even after temperatures rise, further investigation may be warranted.