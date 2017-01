If you missed it, or for some unknown reason you want to listen to it again, here’s “Michael Percha’s Pun Of The Week.” Michael’s puns air every Sunday around 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day!

Here’s this week’s pun:

And again, if you have a pun you believe Michael should read on-the-air, send them to michael@wsgw.com.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.