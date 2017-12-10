Pumpkin Pancakes
By Art Lewis
Dec 10, 2017 @ 8:49 AM

A great way to start the day during the holiday season.

Ingredients:

2 cups Bisquick Baking Mix
2 tablespoons packed Light Brown Sugar
2 teaspoons Cinnamon
1 teaspoon Ground Allspice
1 1/2 cups Evaporated Milk
1/2 cup Pumpkin
2 tablespoons Oil
2 Eggs
1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the Bisquick, sugar, cinnamon and allspice.
Add the milk, pumpkin, oil, eggs and vanilla.
Beat until smooth.
Use 1/4 to 1/2 cup of the batter for each cupcake.
Serve with apple butter or syrup.

