Pumpkin Pancakes

A great way to start the day during the holiday season.

Ingredients:

2 cups Bisquick Baking Mix

2 tablespoons packed Light Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Cinnamon

1 teaspoon Ground Allspice

1 1/2 cups Evaporated Milk

1/2 cup Pumpkin

2 tablespoons Oil

2 Eggs

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the Bisquick, sugar, cinnamon and allspice.

Add the milk, pumpkin, oil, eggs and vanilla.

Beat until smooth.

Use 1/4 to 1/2 cup of the batter for each cupcake.

Serve with apple butter or syrup.