A seasonal dip that can be made in minutes.

Ingredients:

16 ounce can Pumpkin

1 pound Powdered Sugar

16 ounces Cream Cheese, softened

1 tablespoon Cinnamon

1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

Method:

Mix the pumpkin, sugar, cream cheese and spices.

Serve with vanilla wafers, ginger snaps or apple slices.