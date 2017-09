A seasonal delight sure to please.

Ingredients:

4 Eggs

1 cup oil

15 ounce can Pumpkin

2 cups Sugar

2 cups Flour

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Salt

Cream Cheese Frosting

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease and flour a 9 x 13 baking dish.

Beat the eggs, oil, pumpkin and sugar.

Add the dry ingredients.

Stir until evenly mixed.

Pour into baking dish and bake 30 minutes or until done.

Frost with cream cheese frosting.