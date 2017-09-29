Public Veneration Of Relics In Saginaw Associated With Modern Italian Saint Called A Success

Officials from the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw are calling the public veneration of relics associated with the modern day Italian saint Padre Pio a tremendous success.

Diocesan spokeswoman Erin Carlson says thousands, including some from as far away as Kentucky, came through the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption on Hoyt Friday to pray and reflect on those relics including a glove and a lock of hair.

Carlson added the saint became internationally known largely because he bore the wounds of Jesus or the stigmata on his body and was associated with a number of miracles.

Carlson says many prayed for healing and health for themselves or someone else.