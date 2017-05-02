Public Safety Officials Defend Five Year Staffing Levels To Bay City Commission

By John Hall
|
May 2, 2:10 AM

Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini and his staff defended a five year personnel plan to Bay City Commissioners Monday night  that he believes will continue to keep the streets safe for residents.

Cecchini says as full time firefighters retire, they’ll be replaced by cross trained officers who can fight fires and handle police duties too.

But the head of the firefighters union warned the Commission that more full time firefighters should be hired.

He says that will provide enough personnel to improve response times and be able to get inside burning buildings faster to potentially save lives.

