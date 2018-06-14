Public Input Sought on Bay City Bridges

Residents and officials from around Bay County attended a public input session Thursday, June 14 on options for the Liberty and Independent Bridges in Bay City.

Both bridges have been the center of attention and some controversy as city and county officials try to determine their best course of action. The Liberty Bridge is in need of repairs totaling $219,000 just for 2018 and $5.2 million over a four year period. Short term repairs to the Indy Bridge would cost $1.3 million this year and $1.8 million over four years.

Bay City Fifth Ward Commissioner Rachelle Hilliker says Thursday morning’s session was simply to get feedback on what residents would like to see done with the bridges. Possible solutions include a public-private partnership, a city or county wide millage, a toll on at least one of the bridges which would be controlled by the city or the possible removal of one of the bridges.

Bay City Commission Vice President Kerice Basmadjian says the city has already tried to get the state of Michigan to take ownership of the Indy bridge, claiming it serves not only Bay City but the surrounding region as well, plus the Thumb area. The state has rejected that plan. She says tearing one of them down is also an option, one she isn’t comfortable with. She calls that a last resort option.

Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley says residents in northern Bay County would likely not be interested in a county wide millage just for the bridges but could be persuaded to vote for an overall infrastructure package to benefit the entire county.

“Unless there’s a regional aspect to it or something where the people that are up north or far west… unless there’s something in it for them, what interest would they have.”

Further meetings and discussions with city and county leaders are being planned to work out some sort of solution.