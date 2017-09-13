Protesters Greet Schuette Supporters As Midland Republican Enter Governor’s Race

With Governor Rick Snyder term limited, the November, 2018 race to replace him is attracting candidates.

The political action group, Progress Michigan, staged a protest outside the Midland County Fairgrounds as Attorney General Bill Schuette kicked off his campaign for governor.

Progress Michigan Executive Director Lonnie Scott says despite what Schuette may claim … he’s been a career politician for 30 years. As the state’s attorney general, Scott believes Schuette’s more interested in press coverage than helping citizens.

Scott said Schuette has been fighting against issues the majority of Michigan residents support. He said the Midland Republican was on the wrong side of history in the same sex marriage debate.