Protesters Criticize Candidate For Governor Bill Schuette

With a steady drum beat the political action groups, Progress Michigan, staged a protest outside the Bay Valley Resort. Their target Thursday was Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican candidate for Michigan’s next governor.

The group’s spokesman Sam Inglot says Schuette supports tax cuts for the rich at the expense of working people. The protest also highlighted Schuette’s being on the wrong side of many important issues like right to work, the prevailing wage and joined the lawsuits before the U.S. Supreme Court fighting Obama Care and gay marriage.

Schuette was in the area speaking to a Bay Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The Midland Republican disagrees with Progress Michigan, but he’s glad they spelled his name right.

Inglot said the group is pleased Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley has been using their nickname, ‘Shady Schuette’, in his campaign for governor. But Inglot pointed out Progress Michigan also opposes Calley for similar reasons.