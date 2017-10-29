Protecting Their Own. How Trump & The GOP Protected Finance Industry–“Pat Political Point” on October 29, 2017

October 29, 2017

Every GOP Senator voted to protect the banks over the people. Will President Trump sign the bill, or protect the American people by vetoing it? You know better.

*******************************************

Republican Senators Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, and John McCain have given heartfelt criticisms of President Donald Trump.

It is out of the ordinary for senators to openly criticize presidents from the same party. But this is no ordinary presidency.

Senator McCain made a not-so-subtle jab at Trump’s bone spur military deferments during the Vietnam War.

Senator Corker described the White House as an “adult day care center.” He refused to back-down from his criticism of how Trump bungled his statements after a right-wing terrorist killed an American in Charlottesville. Corker also announced last Summer that he would not seek reelection for his Tennessee senatorial seat.

Senator Jeff Flake just can’t take the Trump presidency anymore, and says he’s retiring from the Senate next year. Trump previously promised to back Flake’s primary challenger, all because Flake refused to walk lockstep with Trump on everything. (I think Flake backed Trump’s agenda 90% of the time.)

The beltway media showered praise for these senators’ courage to speak truth to power. They’ve been hailed as heroes for standing up for their beliefs and fighting back against a bully presidency.

Oh, they were glorified.

And then, just a few hours after Flake’s heart wrenching announcement, all three of these guys joined President Trump in hurting the American people…again.

Waiting until the late hours of Tuesday, October 24, 2017, the GOP voted on a bill designed to protect Wall Street at the expense of the American people.

All but two Republican senators joined Donald Trump in gutting a rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

This rule provided average everyday Americans with the power to file class action lawsuits against Wall Street and other financial institutions. It granted Americans the power to hold institutions like Equifax and Wells Fargo accountable for gross criminal misconduct.

Well, you see my dear friends, Republicans believe in removing power from your hands, and putting that power back into those banking institutions!

If you recall Wells Fargo’s recent scandal, that bank was caught opening unauthorized accounts using customers’ names without their consent!

Why in the world should Wells Fargo be expected to be held accountable in front a jury of their peers? I mean, as Mitt Romney proclaimed, “Corporations are people, too, my friend.”

Senate Republicans–with Republican Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote–eliminated that rule before it even got started. Instead individuals will have to take-on powerful financial institutions in arbitration court.

Of course! An individual ripped-off by banks probably has the financial resources to battle Wells Fargo and its Army of lawyers.

Power To The People!

I shared an epiphany with many of you a few weeks ago, and this latest example just further illustrates that epiphany.

Congressional Republicans are willing to put-up with Trump’s daily scandals (like attacking a military widow) as long as he fulfills their main goal: Redistributing wealth to the Top 1% while gutting financial institution protections for the 99%.

Trump is part of the game. And for that reason, John McCain, Jeff Flake, and Bob Corker momentarily dropped their so-called courageous stances so to appease their donor base.

They don’t care about us. They only care about those who bankroll them.

When will we learn?

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.