Protecting Lake Shorelines: A Program for Lakefront Property Owners and Local Government Officials

Date: July 27, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Portage Township Community Building, W17361 Davis St., Curtis, MI 49820

Contact: Brad Neumann, neuman36@anr.msu.edu, 906-475-5731

Inland lakes are places where family and friends gather to enjoy each other and the recreational opportunities that abound. Memories created during these times inspire a generation to share the experience with the next.

Lakefront property owners, other citizens, and all communities benefit socially and economically from healthy lake ecosystems. With over 11,000 inland lakes and more than 1,850 units of government in Michigan, it is evident that all local governments play a role in protecting the state’s waters.

The purpose of the program is to teach lake property owners and local officials the benefits of maintaining shorelines in a natural state and to teach about tools and resources for property owners to plan and protect natural shorelines and for local governments to plan for and regulate natural shoreline techniques.

Specific topics include:

Planning and Zoning for Natural Shorelines

Hands-on Aquatic plant demonstration

Introduction to Shorelines (Healthy Lake Ecosystems, Understanding the Shoreline, Aquatic Plants)

Planning, designing your natural shoreline project

Maintenance and Natural Shoreline Success

Michigan Shoreline Rules and Regulations

Michigan Shoreland Stewards Program

Participants will also enjoy a field component examining a local natural shoreline project.

Program participants will receive a copy of the MSU Extension bulletin Natural Shoreline Landscapes on Michigan’s Inland Lakes.



Two UP Locations:



Curtis – July 27

Portage Township Community Building

W17361 Davis St.

Curtis, MI 49820

Watersmeet – July 28

Watersmeet Township Community Center

N4660 US Hwy 45

Watersmeet, MI 49969

Programs run 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (local time).

Cost:

$40 – Individual Early Registration (on or before July 6); $60 after July 6

$60 – Individual, plus spouse or partner registration (does not include 2nd set of materials); $80 after July 6

Cancellation and Refund Policy:

There is a $20 administrative fee for cancellations received after July 20.