Prosecutor Issues Preliminary Review of Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan has released a preliminary review of a July 19 shooting involving Saginaw Township Police officers, that left one officer injured and a man dead. The incident happened on W. Michigan near Leo in Saginaw Township, after an officer pulled over 38-year-old Farhad Jabbari on suspicion of drunk driving.

McColgan’s report says while Jabarri was in the back seat of the patrol car–with a second officer on scene–there was a struggle when the first officer noticed Jabbari had gotten one hand free from handcuffs. The prosecutor says as the officer opened the car door to restrain him, Jabbari attacked the officer, gouging at his eyes. The report says the struggle that followed only lasted a few seconds, but the arresting officer fired several shots, with

some hitting Jabbari and one hitting the second officer in the upper arm.

McColgan says his office is still waiting for a final autopsy report, toxicology reports, and the final report from state police, who are leading the investigation. He’ll issue a final finding once he reviews that information.