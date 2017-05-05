Prosecutor Clears Officer in Suspect Shooting

A review by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office has determined that a Saginaw Valley State University police officer acted appropriately when he shot an armed suspect in the leg and torso.

The incident happened March 10, when the officer was responding with other agencies to assist Saginaw County Sheriff deputies. The suspect is a 69-year-old Midland man, who had driven off when deputies approached him for a traffic stop on Bay Road south of Pierce in Kochville Township. Once the suspect stopped, authorities say he pointed a gun at officers and refused to drop it, which led to the shooting.

Prosecutor John McColgan said after a thorough investigation, he’s determined that Officer Matthew Meissner clearly acted in self-defense as a last resort, and his actions prevented the incident from escalating further.

The suspect, who was hospitalized for his injuries, is being charged with three counts of Felonious Assault and three counts of Resisting & Obstructing a Police Officer. His name was being withheld until his arraignment.