Proposed STARS Route Changes Discussed In Saginaw

Attendees were not shy about sharing their opinions about changes being contemplated to already recently revised bus routes established by STARS or Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services.

STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens says some routes will be simplified by making them more direct along with more coordinated timing, making it easier for riders to transfer to different buses.

Steffens added suggestions from the audience of about 30 to 35 people at Saginaw City Hall Thursday included routes to Kroger in Bridgeport and possibly to Frankenmuth to take advantage of job opportunities there.