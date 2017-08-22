Progressive Women’s Caucus Hosts Town Hall Event In Saginaw

Women’s issues were the focus of discussion in Saginaw Monday, led by state lawmakers affiliated with the Progressive Women’s Caucus. State Representative Vanessa Guerra said topics raised included education and health care. Guerra explained House and Senate Democrats have introduced legislation to establish a Prescription Drug Consumer Protection Board of mainly consumer advocates, requiring drug companies to defend big price increases. That would include increases above 10% for one year or 30% over five years.

Guerra, a Saginaw Democrat, said the biggest example of recent drug price gouging probably involved the 5,500% increase in the price of epipens used to stop severe and life threatening allergic reactions.

Guerra says if the drug manufacturers refused to submit the required information under the legislation, they would be subject to fines and penalties.