Private Schools Fight To Get Public Money–Pat Political Point for July 16, 2017

July 16, 2017

This week’s “Pat Political Point” with WSGW’s Pat Johnston deals with our weekly web poll on whether private schools should get public funding. Leave your comments here or email Pat, pat@wsgw.com

This week’s “Pat Political Point” covers WSGW’s weekly web poll on whether or not Michigan private schools deserve public funding of any kind.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens decided to extend a temporary stop on state spending for private schools.

Here’s a little background on the case.

Governor Rick Snyder signed the current year’s budget bill which allocates $2.5 million dollars for private schools. The money is ostensibly to be used for “non-instructional” or non-educational purposes. The line item in the education budget bill is supposedly designed to assist private schools in meeting state mandates, such as building safety, playground safety, compliance drills, and immunizations.

Private school advocates argue that private schools are at a disadvantage compared to their public school counterparts. They say it’s unfair for them to adhere to new state regulations without any assistance while public schools will receive the extra funding to meet those standards.

Well, I thought we were against government handouts, until we’re not sports fans!

First of all, we’ve had these same fights before, and the people had their say.

If you recall, we had a ballot proposal fight back in 2000 in which private school advocates wanted tax payers to provide kids in “under-performing” schools a 33-hundred dollar voucher so they could attend a private or religious school.

Voters soundly rejected the ballot proposal by a 2-1 margin, nullifying the effort by school choice advocates to amend the Michigan Constitution.

Oh, that’s right!

The Michigan Constitution already forbids public funds for private and parochial schools.

Back in 1970, Michigan lawmakers tried to provide funding for private schools by passing a law to do so.

But the citizens fought back.

They succeeded in getting a proposal on the ballot to eliminate any public funds for private schools. The proposal won with nearly 60% support!

And in the language of that amendment, it states the following:

No payment, credit, tax benefit, exemptions, deduction, tuition voucher, subsidy, grant or loan of public property shall be provided, directly or indirectly to support … any such private school.

Judge Stephens says she’ll decide by August first on whether to permanently freeze the line item spending measure.

But it appears her decision is an easy one.

If you choose to run a private school, that’s fine, just don’t expect taxpayers to pay the bill. If school choice advocates believe their way is better, that’s fine, just don’t expect taxpayers to help.

And give me some truth, here, please?

The $2.5 million won’t be even close to enough to help all private schools in Michigan be in accordance with new state mandates.

According to The Detroit News, The Michigan Catholic Conference estimates that the mandates would cost $100 per student.

Well, over 100,000 students attend private schools in Michigan, meaning the bill would eventually cost $10 million per year!

You see, this is a slippery slope. The money would keep funneling and funneling into private schools at the expense of public schools.

And how long will it be until those funds are diverted to for “educational” purposes?

You know better.

Considering how we’ve already wasted a BILLION dollars in charter school spending with very little results, it’s no wonder many are weary of opening the door to provide a little pubic funding to private schools.

The piece of the pie for public school funding keeps eroding.

And I guess that’s the point if we’re trying to destroy public schools.

I’m not against private schools. And while I’m not favorable to charter schools, there are some that do really well.

I am against my tax dollars going to pay for private schools. They are private schools, and thereby cannot receive PUBLIC funding.

There are so many ways to fix public education without drying them out of their funding that I can’t get into today.

But the Michigan Constitution plainly states that no public money–whether direct or indirect–can go to private schools.

It’s that plain. It’s that simple.

No private schools get taxpayer money. No parochial school, be they Christian, Jewish, or Muslim, get taxpayer money.

Private schools can go their own way, just not with my money.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to The First Day page.