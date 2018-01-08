This morning, on the Art Lewis Show, I welcomed State Representative Brian Elder (D-96th District) and Associated Building Contractors CEO Jimmy Greene to debate the issue of Prevailing Wages in Michigan.

Rep. Elder spoke in favor of retaining prevailing wages, believing that the system keeps cheap out-of-state labor from coming to Michigan, taking jobs from Michigan labor. He also believes it provides better quality craftsmanship.

Mr. Greene, however, believes the system stifles competition in the bidding process for government jobs. He believes the free market should govern construction worker wages, not the government. He also challenged the notion that his non-union contractors build unsafe structures.

It seems they may both be right. On the one hand there is little doubt the prevailing wage laws have allowed labor to function without worrying about low cost workers invading the state. At the same time, the free market would probably not change very much in the wages paid, especially to organised labor. There is, after all, a shortage of skilled trades with job going wanting for help. He who pays the most will attract new workers, or so it seems.

To me the problem lies with attracting and training new construction workers. Convincing young men and women to enter the building trades almost requires a livable wage, law or no law. I always question how much government is too much government. Do we need the state to dictate how business pays its employees.

Regardless, you will in all likely hood, get to vote on the issue next November. State Canvassers are currently checking signatures on petitions to make sire they are genuine. If it is approved, the question will appear on the November 6th ballot. You decide.