President Trump retweeted this mock video showing him clothes-lining CNN:

That caused an uproar over the weekend.

The Morning Team Show’s Charlie Rood and Daver Maurer discussed whether or not that tweet (and similar other tweets) are to be considered “presidential.” Give it a listen:

Now, take our quick poll:

Is President Trump's Bodyslamming CNN Tweet "presidential"? Yes! Very Presidential!

No.

Don't Care View Results

