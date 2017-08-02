President Approves Flood-Related Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump has approved Governor Rick Snyder’s request for a disaster declaration in four counties affected by severe storms and flooding in late June. Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties, plus the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County are included in the declaration, making communities eligible for federal help. That includes a hazard mitigation assistance program that would take steps to reduce or eliminate long-term risk from natural hazards.

The U.S. Small Busienss Administration has also made low-interest disaster loans available to residents and businesses in the affected areas. Information is posted on the agency’s website: www.sba.gov

The presidential declaration does not include assistance for costs incurred by state and local governments due to damage to public facilities and infrastructures because those costs didn’t meet the federal threshold for assistance. However, Governor Snyder has opened the state’s Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which allows eligible local governments to apply for grants.