Preserve to Open Along Saginaw Riverfront

Saginaw’s riverfront is getting a much needed make over serving two purposes. The Janet H. Nash Riverfront Preserve clears a long time eyesore and honors a Saginaw educator. The nearly three acre site at the corner of Genesee and Niagara replaces a parking lot with a paved, recreational trail. A retired Saginaw school administrator, Nash says the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy project serves two target groups, students and the community.

Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy Executive Director Zach Branigan says the park will have two retention basins, with plants and flowers native to Michigan, to capture and filter storm water before it reaches the Saginaw River.

The nearly $250,000 preserve, across the street from the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy, was paid for by various foundation grants. The largest is $100,000 from the Dow Corning Foundation, on behalf of Hemlock Semiconductor.

The preserve is part of the Conservancy’s Outdoor Urban Recreation program.

(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)