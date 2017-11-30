Prayer Vigil In Bay County Remembers Those Impacted By AIDS And H-I-V

Some 40 to 45 people gathered at the Unity of Bay City Church on State in Bay County’s Bangor Township Thursday evening for a prayer vigil to remember those impacted by AIDS and H-I-V prior to World AIDS Day Friday.

Community Relations Coordinator Tom Brubaker of Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center says the vigil served as a reminder of an unpleasant truth that HIV/AIDS is still being fought.

Deaths around the world since the early 1980’s have amounted to 36,000,000, including over 600,000 Americans.

Brubaker added Sacred Heart has free testing services available for those who want to find out whether they have AIDS or H-I-V.

To learn more, call (989) 776-6000, Extension 6516.