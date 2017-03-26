Praline French Toast

Here’s a breakfast treat sure to please. It’s a sweet twist on an old standby.

Ingredients:

8 Eggs

1 1/2 cups Half and Half

1 tablespoon Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Vanilla

6 slices French Bread, 3/4 inch thick

3/4 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 cup Butter or Margarine

1/2 cup Maple Syrup

3/4 cup Chopped Pecans

Method:

Blend the eggs, half and half, first brown sugar and vanilla.

Pour half of that mixture into a 9 x 13.

Place the bread on top, and pour the rest of the egg mixture over the bread.

Refrigerate overnight.

In another non-metal 9 x 13, melt the butter, brown sugar, syrup and nuts.

Placed the soaked bread on top of the nut mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 60 minutes, or until puffed and browned.