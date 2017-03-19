Power Outage Affects Large Area Of Bay City’s West Side, Plus Bangor & Monitor Townships

Utility crews are working to restore service to 2,632 Consumers customers and an unknown number of Bay City Light & Power customers.

The outage area extends from Monitor Road and I 75 on the west, to Wheeler Road on the north, to State Street Road on the east in Bangor Township and Wenona Street in Bay City. The southern edge of the outage area is Jenny Street and the westbound US 10\I 75 business route.

The outage has many traffic signals not working. Motorists should consider those intersections as four way stops.

The utilities haven’t determined what caused the outage. Consumers should have power restored by 9:00p.m. and Bay City customers should have the lights back on by 10:00p.m.