Power Boat Races Returning To Bay City’s Riverfront With New Name

Bay City’s riverfront will roar again this summer, but with a new name. The former River Roar races beginning June 23rd will be the first event of the International Outboard Grand Prix series.

IOGP President Mike Schriefer says it was important to save the former River Roar, especially on the eve of its 30th anniversary. Schriefer said the downtown event is probably the longest running power boat race in the country, if not the world.

He said the racers love the mile and a quarter course with the wake from boats hitting speeds over 100 miles an hour bounce off the Saginaw River sea walls between the Liberty and Veterans Memorial Bridges in Bay City.

River Roar President Mike Bacigalupo called the Cornelius, North Carolina, group saviors for coming to the rescue of the popular event. The race during the last weekend of June will be the first of eight races in other locations, including Omaha, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami.

Unlike previous years, there will be no concert during the race weekend. The event will include beach parties, a boat show and a Bar-B-Q challenge.

As in the past, 20% of the proceeds from the event will go to local charities. The River Roar has raised over $1 million for Bay area charities.

