The “Pat Political Point” from 2/26/17: A Possible Russian Fire. WSGW’s Pat Johnston briefly talks about ever-expanding relationships between Russian and Trump associates, and why investigations must begin now. Pat’s views are Pat’s views only, and do not reflect the views of WSGW.

pat@wsgw.com

********************************************************************

Ryan Clayton and Jason Charters–from the liberal group called Americans Take Action–played a bit of a trick on the crowd attending President Trump’s speech at the annual Conservative Political Action meeting.

Ryan and Jason got inside the auditorium, and started passing-out Russian flags with the name “Trump” stamped on each flag.

Many attendees started furiously waving the flags as their leader spoke, not knowing, of course, they were waving Russian flags.

Mr. Clayton and Mr. Charters were amazed at the success of their little prank. “The amount of people who didn’t know the flag was astonishing,” Charters told NBC News.

They said the purpose of the flags was to shine a light on the collusion between the Trump administration and Russia.

Apparently, these guys aren’t alone in wanting to learn more about this Trump-Russia relationship.

According to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 53% of Americans want Congress to investigate to verify whether or not the Trump campaign had contact with Russian officials during last year’s election.

That’s a majority of Americans.

And while both the Republican chairmen of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees have been working with the administration not to hold hearings, some of their colleagues, like California Republican Darrell Issa, have announced their support for such hearings to begin.

That investigations haven’t started is stunning, especially with what happened on Friday.

In case you missed it, Trump officials banned several news organization from attending a press briefing.

Those organizations included The New York Times, CNN, and Politico.

Conservative news outlets were allowed inside to perform their task of acting like State Media.

A sort of safe space for our snowflake president.

It’s not hard to understand why those media outlets were banned.

CNN, for example, reported how Chief Of Staff Reince Priebus had contacted the FBI’s deputy director to publicly denounce Trump-Russian collusion stories.

The FBI hasn’t commented on the story, although CNN says officials confirmed that FBI Director James Comey denied Priebus’s request as the Trump-Russia relationship is currently under investigation.

The New York Times broke a big story last week, detailing how Trump associates have been working behind the scenes with pro-Russian Ukraine officials to lift sanctions imposed on Russia last year for meddling with our election.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, delivered the plan in a sealed document to the now former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A longtime Trump business friend, Felix Sater, who also worked for the Trump Organization, had been hashing-out details of the plan with Andrii V. Artemenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker who wants to oust Ukraine’s anti-Russia president.

And of course, let’s don’t forget about Michael Flynn. He resigned after it had been revealed despite his denials that he had indeed been in contact with Russian officials.

Knowing how much scrutiny Trump has received over his ties with Russia, it’s remarkable how his close associates are working to lift the sanctions on Russia.

According to the Times, there’s no indication the Trump administration has considered the peace plan, but many are on edge of such a possibility.

A former ambassador to Ukraine said he’s worried Trump will mend fences with Russia at Ukraine’s expense.

Judging how Trump speaks so glowingly of Russian President Vladimir Putin, those worries seem to have merit.

Think about it.

Trump has called the press an “enemy of the people.” He’s attacked the CIA, other intelligence officials, generals, Senators John McCain and Elizabeth Warren, Sweden, NATO, the NFL, Alec Baldwin, the entire Saturday Night Live cast, and Merryl Streep!

But for some odd reason, Trump has gone out of his way to never attack Putin.

Trump even chose the Super Bowl (an event that’s as American as Apple Pie) to fight back against the assertions of Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, who claimed Putin is a “killer.”

Trump responded by defending Putin, saying we have many killers in this country, too.

Look, I understand many of you believe Rush Limbuagh when he says Russia had nothing to do with the election of Donald Trump.

But can you imagine, Rush, Beck, Hannity, Laura Ingraham, or Dave Ramsey, defending President Obama had we learned about interesting ties between Obama associates and Vladimir Putin?

Do you truly believe they’d be bored by stories of Russian collusion with Obama officials during and after Obama’s election victory in 2008 or 2012?

You know better.

Instead of treating this guy like our own version of a “Dear Leader,” perhaps it’s time to treat him like a leader who doesn’t have America’s best interests in mind.

Banning certain news organizations from White House events is just a desperate attempt to take our eye off of the Trump-Russia connection.

It’s a stark reality that’s harming America’s image throughout the world.

When will Republicans join with the rest of the country and demand to know exactly what role did Russia play with our election, and what role is it currently playing inside the Trump administration.

That most Republicans nationwide are shrugging at this Trump-Putin love affair is like some absurd Hollywood satire.

The scary part? It’s no movie.

It’s real.

pat@wsgw.com