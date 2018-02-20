Possible Murder-Suicide of Woman, Children in Bay County

Police are investigating after a woman and two children were found dead of gunshot wounds in a car parked at the Bay County Drain Maintenance Building. Sheriff Troy Cunningham said an employee called 911 after finding the car between 8:00 and 8:30 Tuesday morning. The building was closed Monday for Presidents Day, so it was not immediately known how long the car had been there. A handgun was found in the car.

Cunningham said the woman appeared to be in her early thirties–and the two children–a boy and a girl, were both under 5. Police believe the victims were a mother and her children. Cunningham said they were not from the area, and may have been from Oakland County in suburban Detroit. He wasn’t sure whether they had any local ties.

Police were working to identify the victims and notify family members.