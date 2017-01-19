Possible First Homicide Reported In Saginaw

Saginaw Police say the death of a person found around Noon Thursday at a home in the 2700 block of West Auburn Drive near Livingston in the Sheridan Park subdivision is being treated as a homicide.

Officers were called after relatives or friends could not wake the individual.

If ruled a homicide, it would be the first for the city of Saginaw this year and the second for Saginaw County as a whole in 2017.

Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police detectives are involved in a joint investigation.