Pork Chop Casserole

Here’s a good all-in-one casserole that’s sure to please.

Ingredients:

6 Pork Chops

24 ounces Hash Browns

1 cup French Fried Onions

1 teaspoon Oil

1 can Cream of Celery Soup

1/2 cup Milk

1/2 cup Sour Cream

1/4 teaspoon Pepper

1 cup Cheddar Cheese, divided

Method:

Thaw the hash browns and place in casserole dish.

Brown the pork chops in the oil and place on top of potatoes.

Mix the milk, 1/2 of the cheese, sour cream, soup, pepper and 1/4 the fried onions.

Pour over the pork chops.

Spoon the rest of the onions and cheese over the top.

Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until done.