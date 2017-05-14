Pork Chop Casserole
By Art Lewis
May 14, 2017 @ 12:32 AM

Here’s a good all-in-one casserole that’s sure to please.

Ingredients:

6 Pork Chops
24 ounces Hash Browns
1 cup French Fried Onions
1 teaspoon Oil
1 can Cream of Celery Soup
1/2 cup Milk
1/2 cup Sour Cream
1/4 teaspoon Pepper
1 cup Cheddar Cheese, divided

Method:

Thaw the hash browns and place in casserole dish.
Brown the pork chops in the oil and place on top of potatoes.
Mix the milk, 1/2 of the cheese, sour cream, soup, pepper and 1/4 the fried onions.
Pour over the pork chops.
Spoon the rest of the onions and cheese over the top.
Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until done.

