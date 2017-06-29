Pollinator Project Transforms Vacant, Blighted Saginaw Lots

Vacant lots around Saginaw, which often become dumping grounds, are getting a makeover thanks to a Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy program. It’s calling it the “Pollinator Project,” and involves cleaning up those lots and converting them into beneficial wildflower plantings. It’s a way to improve the aesthetic of neighborhoods while providing habitat for pollinator species, such as bees and butterflies.

The Pollinator Project started in 2016, with about 30 parcels converted last summer. The Harvey Randall Wickes Foundation provided funding. This year’s first cleanup took place Thursday along the 1400 block of Atwater in Saginaw.

Plans call for about 300 lots to undergo a transformation this summer.

(photo courtesy Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy)