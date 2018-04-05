Politics On Local Luncheon Menu

Bill Schuette says Michigan has to stop the flow of people out of the state. If he’s elected as the next governor, Schuette has a top priority, dealing with the legacy of a previous governor, who’s been out of office for eight years. He wants to eliminate what he calls Jennifer Granholm’s job killing income tax hike. The Midland Republican did not say what income tax rate is his choice, but bringing new jobs and more population will mean more revenue for the state.

Schuette intends to appoint a literacy director at the cabinet level to improve student test scores across the state. He pointed to recent test results showing only 35% of 3rd graders can pass reading tests. Without a pool of qualified job applicants, Schuette said Michigan can not attract new business to bring good paying jobs. Schuette also advocates more armed security personnel in schools as a barrier to more school shootings.

Schuette said with the results of the 2020 census, Michigan’s population loss to other states will mean the loss of one Congressional district, losing more clout in Washington, D.C.

On his past, Schuette said he led the prosecution of Michigan State University’s Doctor Larry Nassar and formed one of the country’s first commissions to tackle the crime of human trafficking.

A Schuette administration would also work to solve the opioid crisis that killed 1,400 people in Michigan in 2016 and 32,000 across the U.S.