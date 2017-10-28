Police Seek Witnesses, Suspects To Weekend Saginaw Shooting

Police have no suspects after two people suffered non, life-threatening, gunshot wounds early Saturday. The shooting happened during a gathering in the area of Mason and Hayes on Saginaw’s west side.

Detectives said there was an argument between people at the gathering and some unwanted guests who showed up at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by Saginaw Police and the State Police major crimes unit.

Anyone with information can give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or go on line to http://p3tips.com A reward of up to $1,000 in cash is offered for information that leads to an arrest.