Police Seek Witnesses In Early Sunday Fatal Shooting

Buena Vista Township Police are looking for possible witnesses to a fatal shooting early Sunday.

Detectives say a 28-year-old Detroit man died at a Saginaw hospital from gunshot wounds. The victim was dropped off at the hospital just after 2:30 a.m., by an unknown person.

Buena Vista officers also investigated a vehicle in a ditch at 29th and Norman, just after 3:00 a.m. It’s not known if the two incidents are related.

The dead man’s name has not been released. Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine how the man died and positive identification of the victim.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (1-800-422-5245), offers a cash reward up to $2,500 for an anonymous tip on any suspects in this murder.