Saginaw Township Police are trying to determine if the same suspect was involved in Christmas weekend robberies of convenience stores.

Two 7-11 Stores were robbed of undisclosed amounts of money. The latest crime was early Monday at the store, 3136 Shattuck. The other robbery was early Saturday at the 2726 Weiss location.

No one has been reported injured. No other details of the Saginaw Township crimes has been released.