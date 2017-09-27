Police Seek Isabella County Shooting Suspect

Police in Isabella and Midland Counties are looking for a suspect in a shooting on the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred at a residence at East Baseline Road near Loomis Road in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township, around 7:30, causing several lock downs in the area, including McLaren Central Michigan Medical Center in Mount Pleasant and Coleman Schools.

A woman was airlifted to Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland for surgery. Her condition is unknown.

While the shooting occurred on the reservation, the victim and suspects are not members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe.

The suspect is Kenneth Maddux, a 32-year-old man, about six feet tall and last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans. Police don’t believe the man is targeting any particular location but are warning residents south of M-20 at the Midland County line to lock their doors as a precaution and to report any suspicious people to the Isabella County Central Dispatch or 911.