Saginaw Police are asking for help to find two armed robbery suspects. The Express Stop gas station at 408 S. Michigan was robbed about midnight on Tuesday. The two men were armed with handguns and left the store on foot, but may have gotten into a vehicle

later.

If you have any information call Detective Albrecht at the Saginaw Police Department, 989-759-1258 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-5245.