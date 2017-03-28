Police Seek Help Identifying Man Distributing Porn in Isabella County

More victims have come forward in Isabella County regarding a man placing pornographic materials on their vehicles. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department is investigating 10 incidents where a man, seen in surveillance footage, places the material on the victim’s vehicles when they go into a retail store. An additional victim reported an incident Friday, March 24 around 7:30 p.m. at a Walmart on Encore Blvd. in Union Township.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone with information about the suspect can call the sheriff’s department at (989) 772-5911 or the Isabella County Central Dispatch non-emergency number at (989) 773-1000.