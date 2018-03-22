Police Raid Three Saginaw Diocese Locations

Police from several agencies were executing search warrants Thursday at three locations in connection with recent sex abuse allegations involving two Saginaw-area Catholic priests. MLive.com quotes Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Mark Gaertner as saying despite pledges the diocese has made to cooperate with the investigation, they have not. Gaertner said the search warrants were executed as a necessary investigative tool of law enforcement. The locations being searched were the home of Bishop Joseph Cistone, The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw offices and the rectory at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Last month Father Robert Deland, pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Freeland was arrested and charged with assaulting two males. Police have received multiple tips alleging sexual abuse by Deland going back decades. He’s been suspended while his case goes through the courts. Another priest, Reverend Ronald Dombrowski has not been charged, but has also been suspended amid reports that he sexually assaulted someone years ago.