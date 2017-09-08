Police Investigate Fatal Saginaw Shooting
By Bill Hewitt
|
Sep 8, 2017 @ 1:33 PM
Dom's Food Market, scene of Friday morning murder. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal shooting outside a west side Saginaw market. A 41-year-old Saginaw man was pronounced dead just after 1:00 Friday morning. He was shot as he left Dom’s Food Market, at 2326 North Michigan, near I 675. His name was not immediately released. State Police crime scene technicians assisted in gathering evidence at the scene.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (1-800-422-5245), offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for an anonymous tip solving this crime. The murder is the sixth in the city of Saginaw this year and the 12th in Saginaw County.

Comments