Pole Barn Fire In Zilwaukee Township Results In Major Response

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an estimated 60 by 100 foot pole barn building at Heinz Tree Service in the 800 block of Kochville Road in Saginaw County’s Zilwaukee Township.

Seven fire departments with roughly 50 firefighters responded following the initial alarm about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, led by crews from the city of Zilwaukee, Kochville and Carrollton Townships.

Police blocked off Kochville Road at both Michigan and Adams for several hours and smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. No injuries were reported.