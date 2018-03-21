Plans For Medical Marijuana Growing Operation In Chesaning Move Forward

Chesaning’s long vacant Peet Packing Company site will soon see new life.

Plant Life LLC’s Beau Parmenter expects to have an organic medical marijuana growing operation underway by the fourth quarter of this year. Parmenter said the company plans to invest up to $50 million for the project over the next five years. It will create up to 350 jobs. The company is also planning a 110-unit drug rehabilitation facility on the site.

The Saginaw County Commission Tuesday agreed to annex Peet’s 19-acre Chesaning Township site into the Village of Chesaning. The land being annexed is surrounded on three sides by land already owned by Plant Life LLC.

Parmenter said talks are underway to contract with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office for security at the site and is offering to install a video surveillance system at all Chesaning-Union schools, at no cost to the district.

The company would grow the marijuana and process it into an oil base for sale to state approved provisioning centers who would then sell it to medical marijuana patients.