Planning For New Saginaw County Jail Moves Forward With Major Change

Saginaw County’s building authority is moving forward with building the new adult detention facility. Sheriff Bill Federspiel updated county commissioners Tuesday, saying bid packages have been sent to area contractors. He’s hoping local skilled trades workers will be hired for the anticipated two year project. A current timetable has a construction start in May.

Federspiel said major change is the entire $35.8 million jail will be built on the parking lot across Harrison Street from the current lock up. Saginaw County purchased property at 206 South Webster, the location of the Fordney & Coffey law firm. The change means there will not be permanent closing of Harrison, between Cass and Adams Streets. The street will be closed for about six months after the new jail is opened around Thanksgiving in 2019 so the tunnel connecting the jail with the courthouse can be built.

The county will issue $38 million in bonds to pay for the facility without a tax increase. The bonds will be retired by using money saved by being able to eliminate 20 corrections officer positions. The design of the 511 bed jail allows it to operate with 43 officers instead of 63 officers. There will be no layoffs. The affected employees will be able to switch to the road patrol or retire.