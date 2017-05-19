It’s Been Planned For Sometime … The State Recreation Area Boardwalk Is A Reality

Community leaders were on hand Friday as State Senator Mike Green cut the ribbon opening the new boardwalk in the Bay City State Recreation Area. Bay County Executive Jim Barcia, DNR Parks Chief Ron Olson and Bay City Mayor Kathi Newsham watched Green cut the ribbon. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

With tourism a major draw for visitors to the Bay County area, a new addition has been made to the Bay City State Recreation Area. A ribbon was cut Friday afternoon, opening access to a 312-foot boardwalk out into Saginaw Bay.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks & Recreation Chief Ronald Olson says a handicap accessible pathway from the parking lot to the boardwalk will be installed soon to replace a temporary one, with more projects on the way.

Other future improvements include updating the playground, sprucing up the spray park and parking lot improvements. Despite rumors, Olson said there will be no changes to policy allowing hunting in the nearby Tobico Lagoon.

Bay City State Recreation Area Manager George Lauinger says returning the former Bay City State Park designation to the 2,000 acre park in Bangor Township, north of Bay City, is nearing final approval.

The new boardwalk was paid with money from the $11 Recreation Passport fee added to vehicle license registrations.