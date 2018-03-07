Planned Improvements To ALDI Grocery Store On State In Saginaw Township To Proceed

The ALDI grocery store which has been a fixture on State Street in Saginaw Township for 17 years is in for a major facelift following site plan approval by the Township Planning Commission Wednesday.

Township Director of Community Development Steve King says almost 3,300 square feet will be added to the existing building in conjunction with store entrance and parking upgrades.

Work is due to start in April as the weather warms up.

A temporary closure in June is to be followed by a grand store reopening in July.